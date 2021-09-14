China’s strategic ambitions and America’s exposed Achilles heel

Nearly a year ago, yours truly wrote in these pages (bit.ly/3BX8Fd0) that the best insurance against China’s success was Beijing. In a similar vein, it can be said that the biggest threat to America’s superpower status are American elites and their interests. None exemplifies this better than Wall Street. Non-financial businesses in America are not too far behind. There are many memorable lines in an essay that Cai Xia wrote and was released by the Hoover Institution (hvr.co/3A5M7q0) to coincide with the centenary celebrations of the Chinese Communist Party. One of them is this: “China must deceive the West by hiding its long-term strategic goals, pretending to be weak and harmless, in order to take advantage of Western markets, technology, capital, and talent, while waiting for the opportunity to strike back and win the ultimate war. This was an ancient strategy that Chinese kings and emperors had used many times in the past." This is what “Hide your strength and bide your time" meant. China appears to think the time has come. It began to act like it from 2008 onwards, and for that, it must thank Wall Street. It remains China’s trump card. Generally, American business, it seems, does not get it (or perhaps care).