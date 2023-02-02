Chip wars: Cold battles over tiny wafers could spark hot hostilities
Geopolitical tensions over semiconductors are nearing extremes that may have deadly consequences
Humans have fought wars among themselves since the beginning of their evolution. Many of them have been fought over territory, such as those around Palestine, many more for Empire as the British did or as Russia is doing now. Some wars have been fought for strange or stupid reasons—over pastries involving the French, over pigs and potatoes between the British and Americans, and famously over football between El Salvador and Honduras. Geopolitical experts say that the next one could be fought over something we cannot even see with a microscope—a semiconductor transistor or chip.