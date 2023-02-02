Chip wars: Cold battles over tiny wafers could spark hot hostilities

While this battle has been brewing for decades, a few recent events have pushed it front and centre on the world stage. One is the parallel battle for supremacy in artificial intelligence (AI). This fundamental general-purpose technology is reshaping every part of our lives, and every powerful country wants to control it. Vladimir Putin has declared that the nation that leads in AI “will be the ruler of the world." Both Xi Jinping and Joe Biden have brought national policies to win the AI race. They have also realized that the engine that makes AI possible, the ‘new oil’, are semiconductors, and the country that controls chips will shape the future. Second, are the unprecedented moves that the US has made to corral chip production assets worldwide into its own camp. It has decided that it is not content being merely two generations ahead of China in chip-making, but must be as advanced as possible. It has set up a $52 billion fund to incentivize chip-making in the US and enacted a law banning exports to China not only of high-end chips but also the equipment used to make them. Most of the chip supply chain is controlled by the US and the West, notably the US, Netherlands and Japan, and they have united towards this effort. Biden has gone as far as to disallow US citizens and even Green Card holders working for Chinese chip companies. The US hopes that this will choke the supply chain and talent to cripple high-end chip production in China, something that Xi has made a national mission. The third significant event is the Russian invasion of Ukraine, providing a precedent for another war for territorial reclamation.