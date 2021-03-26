Cigar, or pancake, from someone out there

But more important, this was one strange object. Take its shape. Its brightness varied so much and so rapidly that astronomers concluded it had to have a peculiar shape. Why so? Imagine looking at a football that’s spinning as it flies through the air. However near or far it is, however much it spins, it will still look round. But now imagine a boomerang, flipping over and over as it flies. Clearly, its apparent size and shape will vary. If both were made of material that reflected the Sun’s light, the ball’s brightness would seem more or less constant; the boomerang’s, though, would go up and down with its flips. Something like that happened with ‘Oumuamua—its brightness varied over a period of about eight hours by a factor of 10, and that variation suggested it was cigar- or pancake-shaped.

