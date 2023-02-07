Cities would literally be much cooler with more trees around
They could make urban spaces more livable in our race to net zero
In the middle of winter, on a cold grey day, it’s easy to find yourself yearning for some summer warmth. It’s also easy to forget the deadly heat. 2022 was Europe’s hottest summer on record, leading to more than 20,000 excess deaths across western Europe, and this summer could be even worse with the return of El Niño.