Cities would literally be much cooler with more trees around

That’s a shame because cities aren’t just brilliant hubs of human activity; they also offer an incredibly efficient way of living. Studies have shown that people who live in cities have smaller carbon footprints than those in the suburbs and countryside. Urban dwellers walk more, cycle more and use public transport more than their suburban and rural counterparts. They also live in smaller homes with less stuff. Encouraging denser living could be a key part of the race to net zero carbon emissions. But if we’re going to convince people to live in them, we have to make cities more livable first.