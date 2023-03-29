Civil society organizations require wholesome support4 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 12:01 AM IST
Many donors query us about specific civil society organizations (CSOs), but more often, they want to understand the landscape of CSOs. Including the problems and complications, and what they should be aware of, as they fund CSOs—a phrase that includes non-governmental organizations (NGOs), community-based organizations (CBOs), and other kinds of not-for-profit organizations working for societal improvement. Such conversations happen with the entire range of donors: the corporate social responsibility (CSR) arms of business organizations, philanthropic foundations and individual donors. They talk to us because they are familiar with Azim Premji Foundation as one of the larger donors in the country, supporting hundreds of CSOs and in touch with even more.