Civil society organizations require wholesome support

Most get the drift quickly when we turn the conversation to the methods and actions of donors, and what they should be careful with, because the CSO landscape is profoundly shaped by what donors do or don’t do. Much of what we share in this regard is based on missteps and mistakes that we have ourselves made, as also from what we have observed in the behaviour of the donor ecosystem and its effects on CSOs. Even the most important of these are too many to fit into a single column, so let me share these over a few, starting with the matter of ‘overheads’, which is certainly not the most important of such issues but is still a useful starting point.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}