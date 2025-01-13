Opinion
Clash of cultures: India’s diversity demands a fresh marketing playbook
S. Subramanyeswar 5 min read 13 Jan 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
- Nowhere is the task of deciphering this nation of many varied worlds or many Indias more palpable and onerous than in the sphere of marketing and brand communication.
‘It’s a riddle, wrapped in a mystery, inside an enigma.’ That may have been Sir Winston Churchill's oblique description of Stalin's Russia, but he may well have been referring to modern India. Closer home, Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen's view is equally relevant: ‘Whatever you can say about India, the opposite is also true.’
