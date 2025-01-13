Clash of cultures: India’s diversity demands a fresh marketing playbook

In Gujarat, while the dominant culture code of men is ‘Quiet Masculinity,’ it is ‘Anxious Masculinity’ in Uttar Pradesh, and ‘Hyper Masculinity’ in Andhra Pradesh. The Gujarati man’s life revolves around chasing success smartly and persistently; and being a devoted family man. In order to keep that razor-sharp focus on his professional ambition, he has allowed the woman of the house to completely control the domestic space. He does not portray an assertive physicality. To compensate, he lives vicariously through role models who embody a more aggressive flavour of masculinity. In UP, there is a constant anxious desire to forcefully assert one’s masculinity to demonstrate power and superiority over all others—male and female. A sense of emasculation shaped by invasions and colonialism, masculinity in UP has always resorted to violence to cover up an anxiety over loss of power, status or position in the caste, class or socio-political system. Similarly, for women, taking two other different cultures, while she symbolizes ‘Steadfast Shakti’ in West Bengal, she is a ‘Princess in the tower’ when it comes to Punjab, and a ‘Chameleon’ in Kerala. The Bengali woman, like the Bengali man, defies all Indian gender stereotypes. She is strong, independent, resilient and empowered—attributes linked to the man by default. She can match any man in intellectual debate and makes sure her voice is heard loud and clear. The Punjabi woman has physical strength, ambulatory freedom, is not hidden away behind a ghunghat or in the house, but despite the supposed equality, Punjabi women have long lived under the ‘rule’ of their male counterparts. In different regions, it is different dimensions or different people, different beliefs, different yearnings, different hopes, and different dreams.