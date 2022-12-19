Climate before trade could work out even with inept policies5 min read . Updated: 20 Dec 2022, 01:11 AM IST
We should not be trade purists and let the perfect become the enemy of the good over clumsily made transitions to clean energy
Late last month, a foreign leader accused US President Joe Biden of pursuing “super aggressive" industrial policies. It was not Russian President Vladimir Putin or Chinese President Xi Jinping, whose countries are America’s main geopolitical rivals. Nor was it Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi or Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, whose countries have struggled under the weight of US-led sanctions. No, the complaint came from French President Emmanuel Macron, a US ally, about the Inflation Reduction Act, Biden’s landmark initiative to decarbonize the US economy by subsidizing domestic investment in electric vehicles (EVs), batteries and other clean technologies. Qualifying for these subsidies requires firms to source critical inputs from US-based producers, which irks Macron and other leaders, who claim that the new legislation undermines European industry. France, Macron noted, faces challenges of its own generating middle-class jobs. “And the consequence of the IRA," he put it bluntly, “is that you will perhaps fix your issue but you will increase my problem."