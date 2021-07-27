Climate change has raised tricky questions over policy responses

Fourth, most heavy lifting in terms of climate change mitigation policy is being done by governments, and naturally so, given the negative externalities involved. However, individual cities or companies can also draw up their own strategies to reach net carbon neutrality by 2050, or even earlier. When former US President Donald Trump pulled the US out of the Paris agreement, individual states, companies and universities responded with voluntary pledges to cut their carbon footprints. Local voluntary cooperation to overcome the tragedy of the commons that Elinor Ostrom studied may not work on its own for a global challenge such as climate change, but it is equally true that national action plans should be complemented with private sector commitments. That could well be an emerging issue in corporate governance in the years ahead.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}