Finance is the binding constraint in efforts to fight climate change

Among mitigation technologies, the most advanced is renewable power: solar, wind, etc, in addition hydropower, the original renewable. The cost of solar panels, wind turbines, storage batteries and other components have declined dramatically, such that the cost of renewable power is now comparable to fossil-fuel based power. Consequently, renewable power projects are now being rolled out at scale. Despite this, renewable energy still accounts for only around 15% of global power generation. Next, there is green hydrogen. Extracted by breaking down water molecules into hydrogen and oxygen through electrolysis, hydrogen has wide applications in hard to electrify sectors like heavy industries, shipping, air transport, etc. Hydrogen extracted using renewable power is green hydrogen. Apart from the power source, the cost of green hydrogen has been dependent on the cost of electrolyzers, which has been very high. As these costs have come down, green hydrogen has become commercially viable and is now attracting large-scale corporate investment, including in India. However, the rollout of green hydrogen at scale is just starting.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}