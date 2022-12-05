Climate finance must take centre-stage in global action4 min read . Updated: 05 Dec 2022, 11:15 PM IST
The 27th Conference of Parties (CoP-27) held in Egypt under the aegis of the United Nation ended last month in an expectedly disappointing way. Nearly 34,000 people registered for the event. Eloquent words were spoken. Action remained well short of rhetoric. The silver lining of the cloud was an agreement on a Loss and Damage Fund. This fund aims to provide compensation and financial assistance to vulnerable nations most impacted by the effects of climate change.