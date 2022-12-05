Climate finance must take centre-stage in global action

Mitigation and adaptation: At CoP-15 in 2009, the world’s rich countries agreed to give developing countries a sum of $100 billion a year to mitigate and adapt to climate change by 2020. This year has come and gone and the pledge of over $1 trillion in the dozen years since has not even remotely been met. Meanwhile, estimates suggest that about $200 billion a year is needed now and that will rise to about $300 billion a year by 2030. Even though calculations are difficult, given the complexity of how each country estimates this, the actual amount contributed in 2019 was about $20 billion, far short of the $100 billion pledge. The OECD estimates this number at about $83 billion in 2020, by including multi-lateral credits, export credits and private funding. There needs to be a clearer understanding of what the category entails and what ‘cash’ actually flows to climate action. Only directly tied use of funds is likely to work towards climate change adaptation and mitigation.

