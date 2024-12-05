Opinion
Climate myopia: This year’s CoP was a big disappointment but small surprise
Summary
- The battle for climate protection is woefully mired in short-termism even as time is running out for the world to do what it must. Notoriously short-termist are businesses, which much recognize everyone’s vulnerability and lobby governments for much more stringent climate action.
The 29th Conference of the Parties to Climate Change (CoP) came to an end on 24 November 2024 with deep disappointment on the outcomes—not just on finance, but on most other aspects of the agenda.
