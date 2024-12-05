Climate myopia: This year’s CoP was a big disappointment but small surprise

While tempting, it may be wrong to use the adjective ‘wanton’ for this constituency’s consumption habits; political alignments and news media (TV in particular) play a key role in the extent and quality of awareness on the subject. A new UNDP report, The Peoples’ Climate Vote 2024, reveals that “More than half of people globally said they were more worried about climate change now than last year, and four out of five want their countries to strengthen commitments to address climate change."