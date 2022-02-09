Clues to crack an epidemiological puzzle called covid

‘Pandemic Preparedness and Covid-19: An Exploratory Analysis of Infection and Fatality Rates, and Contextual Factors Associated with Preparedness in 177 Countries, from Jan 1, 2020, to Sept 30, 2021’ offers some interesting insights. The researchers considered various factors that could predict the pandemic’s spread. These included environmental seasonality, population density, gross domestic product (GDP), age distribution of the population, mean body-mass index (BMI), exposure to air pollution, smoking rates, prevalence of pulmonary disease and cancer, changes in mobility patterns, vaccination rates and several other factors. They also assessed the impact of interpersonal and governmental trust. When it came to predicting fatality rates, age stood out. This could explain why rich countries that have a larger proportion of old people had a disproportionate number of deaths. The most surprising were the factors found to have mattered the most when it came to predicting the number of people infected in each country. Among these, measures of trust in fellow citizens and trust in the government had larger, statistically-significant associations with lower infection rates.