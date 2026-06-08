Social media buzz fails to become political force

The virtual political sensation, the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) with 20 million online followers, failed to make any real impact in its maiden show of strength. The “armchair” revolutionary friends dreaming of a French Revolution encore inspired by social media rhetoric must be disappointed.
They wanted to demonstrate. The government didn’t stop them either. But we need to make a distinction between demonstrations and political movements.
I would like to take you back to the movement led by Anna Hazare, who became an inspiration due to his successful intervention in Maharashtra villages. Arvind Kejriwal associated with him and the duo proved to be a force multiplier—Kejriwal the organizer and Anna the mobilizer.
Kejriwal left the glittering Indian Revenue Services to pursue the path of an RTI (Right to Information) activist and a crusader against corruption. His colleagues similarly left their careers, inspiring the general public to believe in their cause.