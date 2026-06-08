Social media buzz fails to become political force

The virtual political sensation, the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) with 20 million online followers, failed to make any real impact in its maiden show of strength. The “armchair” revolutionary friends dreaming of a French Revolution encore inspired by social media rhetoric must be disappointed.
The virtual political sensation, the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) with 20 million online followers, failed to make any real impact in its maiden show of strength. The “armchair” revolutionary friends dreaming of a French Revolution encore inspired by social media rhetoric must be disappointed.
They wanted to demonstrate. The government didn’t stop them either. But we need to make a distinction between demonstrations and political movements.
They wanted to demonstrate. The government didn’t stop them either. But we need to make a distinction between demonstrations and political movements.
I would like to take you back to the movement led by Anna Hazare, who became an inspiration due to his successful intervention in Maharashtra villages. Arvind Kejriwal associated with him and the duo proved to be a force multiplier—Kejriwal the organizer and Anna the mobilizer.
Kejriwal left the glittering Indian Revenue Services to pursue the path of an RTI (Right to Information) activist and a crusader against corruption. His colleagues similarly left their careers, inspiring the general public to believe in their cause.
This was the reason Anna Movement proved to be a watershed moment for Indian politics. Prime Minister Manmohan Singh wasn’t corrupt but suffered the most. The general atmosphere created at the time was such that an average Indian started hating their rulers. However, the wise sounded caution that excessive love or hate towards the ruling elite was dangerous for democracy.
Kejriwal astutely gauged people’s mood and struck when the iron was hot, launching his own outfit the Aam Admi Party (AAP) in 2012. Some, even then, raised concerns citing Kejriwal’s pledge of not joining politics.
Aware of such sentiments, Kejriwal and his party presented AAP’s approach as ‘alternative politics’. It’s true he became a political alternative but at the cost of his ‘alternative politics’. In his bid to chart a new path he morphed into those he crusaded against.
The CJP doesn’t even have the backing of intellectual discourse, intelligent comrades or Anna-like groundswell of support. Its founder Abhijit Dipke used to be an AAP comrade. He launched CJP’s social media page, amassing 20 million followers within days and sowing an ambition in him to emerge as Kejriwal 2.0.
There’s a world of difference between him and Arvind Kejriwal. Kejriwal’s intellectual prowess, political astuteness and his ability to make inroads even among his rivals is phenomenal. During the Anna Movement he didn’t hesitate to marshal support from the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.
Abhijit Dipke faces another problem. He raised emotive issues like ‘paper leaks’ that were bound to get support. But the ‘click crusaders’ who gravitated towards him online are still connected to other political parties on the ground. They are driven by the issue, not necessarily to political protest.
This is the reason the CJP couldn’t mobilize even 20,000 of the 20 million virtual followers.
They may have succeeded had the police arrested the online party’s leaders at the airport. Maybe that was the reason they wanted to physically submit an application in Parliament Street Police Station for permission to demonstrate. He must have known that permission can be secured via email. But the act of going to the police station had dramatic overtones. By granting permission at the airport itself, the government took the wind out of their sails.
The CJP’s mandatory membership eligibility criteria of being unemployed is laughable. Unemployment is a major issue in the country but the situation isn’t as dire as it’s in Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka or as was the case temporarily in some Arab nations 15 years ago. India isn’t facing a Ukraine-like situation where the nation’s leader is acting as a foreign pawn using a refurbished Cold War shield to engage in an old Soviet rivalry.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy used to be a stand-up comedian. His fictional television persona assumed the presidency in the serial. Ukrainian people turned his reel life character into a real-life horror show for themselves.
Today, they are assessing the consequences of electing a comedian as the custodian of their fate. The unending war with Russia has laid bare an economy already in tatters.
Let’s discuss Sonam Wangchuk too, who made an appeal from the CJP’s platform to look into the working of the education and other ministries as well. He’s an educated man but forgets that demonstrations and revolutions go hand in hand. It’s not necessary that every demonstration has the desired impact. People look up to him as a social reformer and he should stick to his role.
Shashi Shekhar is editor-in-chief, Hindustan. Views are personal.