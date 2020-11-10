Code as contract: The future of covenants in cyberspace

This notion, that the architecture of digital platforms is malleable and capable of being designed to shape user behaviour, is a powerful one. It suggests that rather than regulating actions and outcomes, what we really need to do is design the architecture of the internet so that it can achieve the intended regulatory outcomes. For instance, if there is a regulatory intent to enforce copyright law, anti-circumvention technology could be built into the architecture of the internet, making it impossible for anyone to willy-nilly re-use copyrighted works. Granted that this would also make it impossible to invoke “fair use", an equally essential component of modern copyright law, but provided that regulators are able to find a way to balance these competing objectives, the fact that the architecture of the internet is built from code makes it possible to embed regulation directly into it.