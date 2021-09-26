Code Red: Weak investment demand has got entrenched

Some of the reasons can be found in the second paper (bit.ly/3kBD6zJ) by RBI staffers, titled ‘Private Corporate Investment: Growth in 2020-21 and Outlook for 2021-22.’ The investment climate has been challenging for some time now, with the paper showing a sharp fall in new private-sector projects being taken up every year and a sharper fall in the number of projects getting completed each year. This implies that, apart from the shrinking private sector bandwidth for new investments, challenging economic conditions are extending the gestation period for each project. Data also reveals a clear bias in favour of large projects: the larger the project, the longer it takes to complete. A strategy note from JM Financial uses granular data to show that the completion time for projects between ₹1,000 crore to ₹5,000 crore has stretched from 7 years in 2016-17 to 11 years in 2020-21. In addition, there are many projects either stalled at the gates, initiated but delayed, or worse, even abandoned. This has its own repercussions. Longer completion time implies cost escalation and uneconomic returns on the asset, as well as second-round effects for the financing sector.