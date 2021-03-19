Collatz Conjecture on my mind, almost

For everyone who conducts polls, this is the challenge: how do you select such a sample? How large should it be? What kinds of people should be in it? For example, samples with only women, or only men over 80, or only car-owners, will produce totally unreliable results. In other words, you need a sample that fairly represents the whole electorate. In the same way, Tao wondered if a sample of the positive integers could give him some insights into solving the Conjecture. For let’s say you are able to put together a reasonable sample, and you find that most of the numbers in it generate sequences that end at 1. Then it might be reasonable to assume that almost all numbers do the same.