Coming-of-age moment for PE as an asset class in India
India is expected to be a relative bright spot for PE firms, with a strong economy and opportunities for growth.
The year 2023 has been seminal for the private equity (PE) industry in India. In a year characterized by an unprecedented global interest rate environment, geopolitical tensions and the consequent slowdown in global growth, the Indian PE industry has stood out relative to other parts of the world. PE has come of age, and the asset class has clearly established itself as one of the most important sources of long-term capital for Indian businesses and entrepreneurs. Equally importantly, 2023 also saw many PE firms continuing to return sizeable amounts of capital back to investors through exits, addressing an issue the industry has historically faced.