Coming-of-age moment for PE as an asset class in India

The year 2023 has been seminal for the private equity (PE) industry in India. In a year characterized by an unprecedented global interest rate environment, geopolitical tensions and the consequent slowdown in global growth, the Indian PE industry has stood out relative to other parts of the world. PE has come of age, and the asset class has clearly established itself as one of the most important sources of long-term capital for Indian businesses and entrepreneurs. Equally importantly, 2023 also saw many PE firms continuing to return sizeable amounts of capital back to investors through exits, addressing an issue the industry has historically faced.

Looking ahead, I believe 2024 will continue to see the global PE industry adjusting to a new paradigm. The last 15 years represented a “golden age" of PE globally, with sustained low-interest rates leading to steadily increasing valuation multiples, and successful outcomes for many PE buyout transactions. However, against the backdrop of today’s high-interest rate environment and complicated geopolitics, 2024 will remain a more circumspect year for the industry. At the same time, I believe India will continue to be a relative bright spot for most global PE firms. India’s economy is at one of its strongest moments in recent history, with significant opportunities for PE capital. The asset class has gained acceptance across corporates and business families, and “growth buyout" has been established as a successful model that has enabled generational transitions for many companies. I expect this trend will only pick up pace.

Another trend that I believe will accelerate in 2024 is the emergence of Indian manufacturing champions. With most large companies globally and in India looking to diversify their supply chains, India has positioned itself well to become a global manufacturing hub. The pace at which companies are transforming their supply chains is remarkable. In our portfolio company boAt, India’s leading hearables and wearables brand, we have seen a shift from 100% imports to 80% India manufacturing in just the last two years, with the creation of 7,000 direct manufacturing jobs as a result. While there is still a long way to go in indigenizing the entire supply chain, the government’s focus on “Make in India" and a supportive policy framework will propel India in the right direction. PE is uniquely positioned to support companies in this journey, as a source of capital to scale up India-centric manufacturing, and a provider of access to new markets.

While this has been a year of consolidation for the startup ecosystem with a slowdown in funding and recalibration of private market valuations, I believe 2024 will witness the next wave of funding for Indian startups. However, investors will be more focused on two aspects as they make investment decisions. First, companies will need to demonstrate the viability of unit economics and a clear path to profitability. Many companies have already realized the importance of healthy unit economics, given the slowdown in the funding, and are in a stronger position today than they were at the beginning of the year. Second, companies will need to convince investors their corporate governance practices are completely above board. The few high-profile cases of poor corporate governance in fast-growing companies that the industry has seen will make investors more cautious in the near term, but hopefully will also result in stronger governance standards across the ecosystem.

As a core element of their investment process, investors will also need to continue focusing on broader stakeholder impact, as global capital allocators ramp up their monitoring of environmental, social and governance-related indicators. A genuine emphasis on responsible investing needs to be demonstrated, rather than viewing it as a “check the box" exercise. As we welcome 2024, the PE industry in India could not have asked for a better hand of cards. However, while the opportunity for the industry is attractive, its potential should not be confused with destiny. Investors will need to be disciplined and sift through the hype and momentum, focusing on firms with strong underlying business models. I am confident our industry will capitalize on the learnings from the past, and successfully navigate through the pitfalls and opportunities in 2024.

Vishal Mahadevia is managing director, head of Asia Private equity and co-head of financial services at Warburg Pincus.

