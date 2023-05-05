The Commonwealth should turn its attention to global problems

But a reparation claim against the British government can only be paid from current tax revenues, which will include large numbers of current taxpayers not descended from beneficiaries of the slave trade. Tax revenues today are collected from both earned and inherited income. A 2015 review paper by Thomas Piketty and Gabriel Zucman shows that earned wealth amounted to 40% of total private wealth in Britain in 2010. In other comparator European countries, the earned share was more like half. Even within the inherited wealth category, some will have been sourced from extortion of other types, such as by the East India Company. Therefore paying slave reparations at the country level from generalized tax revenues is not easily justified.

