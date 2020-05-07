In a conference call with the media on 23 April, Sanjiv Puri, chairman, ITC Ltd, said the company had launched a surface disinfectant spray under its brand Savlon, with the help of its scientists despite the lockdown. With heightened demand for hygiene and safety products against the backdrop of the covid-19 outbreak, ITC also quickly converted its state-of-the art premium perfume factory in Manpura, Himachal Pradesh, into a sanitizer unit and ramped up capacity in existing units.

On the same day, Schindler India, a provider of escalators and elevators, announced the introduction of handrail sanitization solutions to prevent the spread of viruses and bacteria. A company handout said that it uses germicidal UVC light to irradiate the handrails, which “damages" microbes and viruses. Additionally, with LED lighting technology, handrails are disinfected in an efficient and environmentally-friendly manner.

With the virus outbreak, companies—both multinationals and homegrown, big and small—are doing their bit to anticipate and match consumer requirements at a time when the world’s biggest lockdown has disrupted production, supply chains and retail sales of almost all products except those falling in the essential goods category. While manufacturers of consumer goods have been quick to tweak their facilities to launch new products, companies in the services sector have pivoted to offering a range of new services that weren’t their core.

Home services startup Urban Company (formerly Urban Clap), for instance, launched sanitization services for homes and commercial spaces to rid them of bacteria, fungi and viruses, including the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, food delivery app Zomato created the Zomato Store to link up with neighbourhood kirana stores to deliver essentials to consumers’ doorstep. Among manufacturing companies, several of them started making face masks and even personal protective equipment (PPE). Take the case of a startup in the technical textile space called NUFAB. The company claims to have developed a unique non-woven fabric which could significantly reduce infection risk to frontline medical workers fighting the covid-19 pandemic.

Similarly, home textiles maker Welspun switched capacities to manufacture disinfectant wipes and surgical masks. The company leveraged its advanced textiles business unit at Anjar in Gujarat for the purpose.

What do these speedy launches really reflect? The nimble-footedness of these firms, their concern for the consumer or just a business opportunity?

According to research firm Ipsos India’s chief executive officer, Amit Adarkar, calling the covid crisis and the lockdown unprecedented would be an understatement.

“No company will ever have a ready playbook to tackle something like this. It is but natural that some companies will be quick to rise to take up the challenge whereas some others may be slow to respond," he said. “Initiatives such as making hand sanitizers, disinfectants or masks, when this is not a core business, are obviously short-term business opportunities, but they also offer an opportunity to keep some workforce occupied and potentially avoids taking unpleasant people decisions."

Besides, these measures also add to the corporate social responsibility quotient. “In a crisis like this, there will be never ‘enough’. Everyone can do more, but under the lockdown-related constraints, corporates have done a stellar job," he said. Yet, it would be interesting to see how many companies change their operating models or continue with such initiatives after the lockdown eases. “That would be a sign whether these initiatives are short-term opportunities or long-term positive steps."

Arvind Singhal, chairman of consulting firm Technopak, however, feels that some companies probably used the opportunity of making sanitizers also as a means to restart some of their operations.

“These are short-term opportunities and a means to take a share from the consumer’s wallet who is spending more on these products at the moment. Going forward, these are likely to become large categories," he said.

However, Singhal is not sure of how the food delivery apps’ tie-ups with kiranas will play out.

“It was an opportune moment for, say, Zomato to use its fleet in the absence of restaurant food being delivered. But FMCG is a very low-margin business. Restaurants pay big commissions to these apps even as the cost of delivery remains the same. I do not see these models sustaining once normalcy returns," he said.

