Manipur requires a solution for the long term, fast

The Manipur issue is impeding Parliament’s work during the monsoon session. The opposition is adamant that the Prime Minister make a statement on the matter, while home minister Amit Shah has stated that he is prepared to speak on its all aspects in the House. Shah is personally involved in this issue. He is the first home minister to visit troubled Manipur for three days. Some 30,000 armed troops were deployed in less than 36 hours to put an end to the violence, exodus and malpractices. Nityanand Rai, his colleague, stayed there for 22 days and oversaw the entire arrangement. While doing so, both leaders recognized that it would take time to restore peace, but that immediate action was required.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}