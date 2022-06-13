Confusion prevails over covid protocols as public fears wane4 min read . Updated: 13 Jun 2022, 10:41 PM IST
Virus sub-variants could be perilous but people want to move on
We’re now in a weird phase of the covid pandemic. On Twitter, doctors such as Eric Topol sound five-alarm warnings about the latest sub-variants of omicron. Offline, even in Democrat states, people are back to parties, bars and restaurants—and will soon be flying around the world with no tests needed to return to the US. Things feel as if they’ve lost any coherence. There is no discernible strategy or guidance on what covid precautions we should still be taking.