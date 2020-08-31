Congress must go back to the grassroots to revive the party

After Sanjay Gandhi’s death in an air crash, Rajiv Gandhi had to jump into the political playground in 1981 with a somewhat disinclined attitude. When he was just learning the political alphabets, Indira Gandhi was assassinated on 31 October 1984. He became the Prime Minister immediately and even led the Congress to win the next general elections. But controversies soon surrounded Rajiv and he was overthrown by the newly formed Janata Dal in 1989, but the Rajiv Gandhi-led Congress did not give up. After toppling the Janata Dal government, when he was contesting the election to come back to power, he was assassinated during the campaign. Congressmen approached Sonia Gandhi, but she did not want to enter politics, so P.V. Narasimha Rao became the Prime Minister, but Congressmen did not give up. Sonia was eventually forced to take command. Even under her leadership, the Congress fought a six-year-long struggle. Consequently, the UPA under her leadership took over the Centre from 2004 to 2014. Rahul Gandhi also contested and won the Lok Sabha elections in 2004 itself.