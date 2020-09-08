Consent-to-port: A new mechanism to protect our data

Take transfers, for instance. Data protection laws require collectors of data to clearly specify the individuals and entities with whom and which it will be shared. However, in most instances, the number of entities with which data will be shared is so large that it is inconvenient to list them in anything but the broadest terms. As a result, the data-sharing provisions in most privacy policies are worded broadly, listing the entities to which data could be transferred by referring to categories as vague as “advertisers", “vendors" and “researchers". When we consent to the terms of these privacy policies, we permit our data to be shared with any entity that falls within those broad descriptions and forsake the opportunity to decide on a more granular basis which specific advertiser or researcher should have access to our data. Instead, we effectively delegate the responsibility of deciding which entity is appropriate to the company that controls our data.