Consolidation in entertainment will keep us riveted

Consumers worldwide were already complaining about having to subscribe to multiple services on multiple platforms to get the content that they want to watch. Somehow, no service ever seems to have enough to satisfy all. What makes this market even more complex is that its transition from cable, direct-to-home, internet protocol TV and other hardware-heavy linear delivery platforms to on-demand streaming via apps is far from complete. There are very few customers willing to subscribe to a whole bunch of content apps and devices at the same time. Consolidation will continue to be the driving force behind this shift to non-linear delivery. Disney+ has crossed 100 million subscribers in a little over a year. Most of that probably came from a conversion of its existing cable subscribers into streaming ones. Disney has been shutting down its traditional pay TV services in various regions around the world. Its South-east Asian feed is the latest one scheduled to go dark later this year. As this progresses, fans of Disney, Fox and Star content would have to migrate to Disney+ and Hotstar services.

