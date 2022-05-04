Consulting is becoming outcome-linked, with mixed  consequences

As the above examples illustrate, clients are increasingly “outsourcing their core competence" to consultants. Will this impact their long-term competitiveness, or as some pundits are arguing, the concept of core competence itself is passe (instead, required competence can be sourced from a firm’s “network" and need not be held in-house.) If consultants deliver the most critical results, why should firms attract, train, and retain in-house talent? It is particularly challenging for middle-managers, as theirs are the roles consultants replace. Consultants work across clients and know their competitive differentiations. In these models, it is likely that a consultant may be advising one client against another client—is that ethical? And eventually, will it be one consulting firm competing against another, rather than client versus client? Answers will emerge. But this is for sure—as talent hoarders, consultants will find a way to remain relevant and make money. The impact on clients, and their people, may not be entirely positive.

