Consumer courts have to be made more effective

It is not uncommon to receive an SMS informing you that money has been withdrawn from or deposited in your bank account, or that your alternate phone number has been activated. An electricity company may send you messages requesting that you pay an outstanding bill. I know a customer who has told a bank that he does not have an account with it, but receives email updates from that organisation. He suspects that such activities are being carried out by an anti-social or fraudulent element. The individual continued to send mail but did not receive a satisfactory response. He filed a complaint with the banking ombudsman, but has yet to receive a response though months have passed. Now he has no clue what to do. Is there any way for him to exercise his rights?