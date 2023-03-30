Consumers should take the lead in helping struggling gig workers

In our research for the film Zwigato, which I co-wrote with Nandita Das, we found that the average gig worker expects little from platforms or regulators. They have too many immediate concerns on their plate. Gyrations in petrol prices affect the monthly household budgets. Bad traffic can change how much they make every day. And every order is subject to the vagaries of how some black-box algorithm treats them. Despite that, there is optimism; many believe that a better job is around the corner. In fact, the chief source of despair is surprising; it is the layer upon layer of obstacles and insults they face from consumers. The resident welfare associations (RWAs) of housing societies that became all-powerful during the pandemic, for example, are too often incredibly discriminatory towards delivery workers. It is still common to see signs asking “delivery executives’’ to take different elevators, or sometimes even the staircase.