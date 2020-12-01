Consumption could break free of product ownership

Despite my enthusiasm to see all this come to fruition, I am conscious that the transition from an ownership to a use-based economy will not be without its challenges. Early signs of how this might play out are starting to show themselves in the consumer goods space—an industry that already has a reputation for exacting extortionate prices for their consumables (just think of how much you spend on replacement razor blades or ink cartridges). For businesses such as these that already make considerable revenues from the sale of their consumables, I can see that the ability to legitimately deploy a subscription model may be exactly what they have been waiting for—an excuse to implement technology measures that would enforce adherence to subscription contracts.