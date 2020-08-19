Consumption in Bharat is key, but will it sustain?

“If you recall, we always used to say that the rural growth in the quarters preceding the crisis had come down below the urban growth rate. I think it’s too early to pick up a discerning trend, but if I were to look at the last three months that have gone by, there is clearly a bounceback as far as the rural growth is concerned. Not in absolute terms, but certainly vis-vis urban growth," said Sanjiv Mehta, chairman and MD at HUL.