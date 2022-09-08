Contact lenses are being wired to replace our phone screens4 min read . Updated: 08 Sep 2022, 10:53 PM IST
Smart contact lenses can blend online feeds with a real-world view
Walk down any street and you’ll see people craning their necks to look at their phones. But in the not-too-distant future, we’ll probably just stare at digital information hovering over the world in front of us, taking in a blend of the digital and real worlds, thanks to augmented reality (AR). In Saratoga, California, engineers are working to realize such a future, churning out prototypes of smart contact lenses stuffed with tiny circuits, batteries and tiny displays.