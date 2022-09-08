Contact lenses are being wired to replace our phone screens

When I visited Mojo Vision’s office, I held its AR smart contact lens about an inch in front of my eye to try it out, shifting a cursor around the space in front of me by moving the lens. I used a virtual reality (VR) headset to test its eye-tracking technology and demo apps, directing a small cursor simply by moving my eye. I could read from a teleprompter that showed a series of words as I moved my eye, and looked around the room to see arrows pointing north and west, designed to help with outdoor navigation. To ‘click’ on one of the apps dotted around a circle that hovered in front of me, I simply looked at a small tab next to the app for an extra second. Numbers and text appeared in my upper field of view, showing, say, my cycling speed, or displaying the weather, or giving me flight information. To close the app, I’d look away for a full second.