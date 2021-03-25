Content on OTTs: Between a rock and a hard place

For the last six months, a Mumbai-based producer was deeply invested in putting together proposals for two web shows, to be aired on top video streaming platforms. The script, episodes, director and tentative cast was in place for one, and a firmer plan with actors signed up was ready for the other. Today, both her proposals seem untenable and are on the back-burner as their storylines involved depicting media. Other than religion and politics, media, too, is suddenly a taboo topic for India’s over-the-top (OTT) video streaming platforms after the fear psychosis created by multiple complaints, FIRs and court cases against webs shows, their directors and platform executives.