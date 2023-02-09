Contractionary macroeconomics of Budget will not boost growth
Supply-side actions work with a time lag and can’t kick-start growth in a demand-constrained economy like India’s today
On 1 February, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her fifth successive budget, the last full budget in the second term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Over this period, the nature of the Union Budget has changed. It remains a statement of estimated receipts and payments presented to Parliament as stipulated in Article 112 of the Constitution. However, it is no longer seen as an instrument for the short-term macro-management of the economy. Instead, it has become a political statement of the government’s longer-term economic objectives. Yet, it does have macroeconomic implications and consequences.
