Contractionary macroeconomics of Budget will not boost growth

The proposition that India will be the fastest growing economy in the world this year, and the next, provides illusory comfort. The reality of the recent past is worrisome. During 2014-15 to 2018-19, Modi’s first term as PM, growth in GDP at constant 2011-12 prices was 7.5% per annum. This growth rate dropped sharply to 3.7% in 2019-20 and -6.6% in 2020-21, but rose from its low base to 8.7% in 2021-22. Yet, between 2018-19 and 2021-22, at constant 2011-12 prices, GDP increased by a mere 1.5% (at 0.5% per annum), while GDP per capita increased at about the same pace. Even if it remained unsaid, the government must be conscious of this sharp slowdown, and hopes that its big step-up in capital expenditure— ₹2.4 trillion on railways and ₹1.62 trillion on roads—would revive economic growth. This expectation will be belied because the utilization of capital-expenditure allocations on infrastructure moves at a slow pace and eases supply constraints with a time lag, so that it can stimulate growth over the medium-term. In the short-term, only consumption demand can drive growth. Alas, the budget might end up dampening that.

