Control tower to RBI: Are we cleared for take-off?

However, these conditions have turned on their head now. Growth has continued to normalize back to pre-pandemic levels. Even though RBI has tried its best to downplay inflationary pressures, the uncomfortable reality is that consumer prices are currently almost 12% higher than they were before the pandemic. There is a risk that Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation could average close to 6% year-on-year (y-o-y) this year, with higher global commodity prices, and firms raising prices. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve is all set to hike policy rates by as much as 150 bps in our view (with a 50 bps hike likely at the March meeting), making for a much less hospitable global climate.

