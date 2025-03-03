Controversy, advertising’s middle name
SummaryWhy do brands court controversy? In the hope that it creates a buzz, and the resulting conversation increases brand awareness.
“Bhagwan har jagah hain, or OYO bhi." Translated into English, “God is everywhere, so is OYO." A half-page ad released in a Hindi newspaper by OYO suddenly ignited the internet last week, and #BoycottOYO made it to the top of trending lists. OYO was accused of allegedly hurting religious sentiments. Posts by outraged users and calls for a boycott inundated social media.