Controversy, advertising’s middle name

Methinks OYO got engulfed in a needless controversy. The Bhagwan headline was innocent; it was a clever play on words, yes, and little else. There seems to be no prima facie intent in there to either insult God Almighty or declare its brand OYO as omnipresent or omniscient. As more and more Indians embrace spiritual tourism, all that OYO wanted to say perhaps was that they are dedicated to enhancing this sacred experience—“and that is what we wanted to highlight through the advertisement," their statement reiterated. The internet overreacted. And how! But there is no antidote to the mob mentality on social media these days.