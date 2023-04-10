We must end the life-altering power of a college-degree5 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 01:07 AM IST
Insistence on this piece of paper has created a sort of caste system for jobs that needs to go
There are allegations that two college degrees held by Narendra Modi are not authentic. But the Prime Minister is not in trouble, because somehow he is never in trouble. In this particular case, even if the degrees he is said to hold are fake, I am glad he will not face its consequences.