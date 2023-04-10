We must end the life-altering power of a college-degree

The way people scorn politicians for not going to college, it is as though they possessed some great intelligence or skill to walk into college. It is particularly amusing when those who scorn are graduates in the humanities. It takes little effort to get an arts degree. Most people got into college because they filled an application form and paid fees. And most emerged from college with no special skill or knowledge. You may argue that the controversy is not over the value of college, but in the deception, if any. But any Indian faking an arts degree is only responding to an evil force. The prestige attached to college degrees is a caste system. Educated Indians are complicit in this, for it is they who manufactured the stigma for college-illiterates, which is one of two reasons that millions of Indians are forced to produce fake certificates. The other reason is the absurd requirement of a college degree for so many jobs that do not require such education.