Conversational AI and impact on future consumer

At first glance, it may appear to be in the realm of fiction, but this is how the day in the life of a consumer may soon look like in India. Amitabh Bachchan’s or Deepika Padukone’s voice could wake you up with a Good Morning message followed by Alexa reading out the newspaper to you as you sip your morning tea. Or do your morning exercises.

Even as Alexa makes wardrobe suggestions, your smart refrigerator would tell you what’s available for breakfast and that the milk is running low. As you give a voice command to switch off the lights and geyser, the Google Assistant rattles off the day’s appointments, also reminding you that the Netflix subscription is about to expire.

In fact, a slice of this life was seen during the recent Great Indian Festival—the annual sales held by e-commerce platform Amazon, where Alexa answered more than 16 million requests from customers. These included product searches, best deals, bill payments, music and much else, the company said in a blogpost. This was the first sales event since Alexa was launched on the Amazon shopping app in March.

In the run up to the event and during the sales, Alexa addressed over 300,000 requests on the Amazon shopping app (Android only) to help customers navigate through their favourite stores. The voice assistant on Echo devices also helped place orders for products such as smart bulbs and smart plugs.

Soon Conversational Artificial Intelligence, such as chatbots and voice assistants, will make many more interventions in a consumer’s daily life. Amazon maintains that voice is the most natural way to interact and engage with customers. “Voice interface saves customers time and cognitive load in typing and thinking of accurate spellings," it added.

Sandeep Goyal, chairman of Mogae Media, a marketing and communications agency, agreed: voice in AI has gained momentum because it is easier to speak than to write on a device. “In India, with smartphones becoming more ubiquitous, and data being cheap, penetration of Google Assistants has been surging, a lot many who cannot read or write can nevertheless converse," he added. It was in keeping such developments that earlier this month, Goyal’s firm entered into a 50:50 joint venture with the Australian voice and digital agency, VERSA, which helps brands build Conversational Artificial Intelligence solutions, to tap the country’s enormous multi-lingual market.

Covid-19 has already given a fillip to voice assistants that can perform many functions without touch or contact. “AI and voice go well together because chatbots are quick learners. Since in most querying, questions are largely repetitive (80:20 principle), AI tends to get sharper and more intelligent," Goyal said. Amazon said Alexa is an AI that gets smarter as more customers use voice. On its shopping app, although the voice experience is primarily in English, Alexa can understand proper nouns and words across regional languages.

Goyal expects the biggest shift in voice to happen in search. In three years 60% of all searches will be done on voice, he said. Amazon said that customers using voice to shop has grown by 4x and the number of voice-search queries have grown by 9x.

“In Australia, the entire immigration process and all hotel check-ins and check-outs are completely contactless, and touch-free, as all are now on voice," said Goyal.

Gradually, retail and e-commerce sectors are also converting to voice. Kiko TV, which pivoted to becoming a social commerce platform, after its launch as a short format video app, styles itself as an AI-powered video and live commerce platform for an assisted shopping experience. It’s co-founder and CEO Shivam Varshney, too, is working towards introducing voice chatbots to answer all the basic questions around products. “The importance of voice chats in retail cannot be underestimated," he said.

Goyal sees increasing use of Conversational AI in retail and e-commerce as a work-in-progress. “Brands still have no understanding of this big opportunity. They have apps, but no voice equivalents of apps," he said, adding that the Mogae-Versa JV will create a voice ecosystem for brands.

Going forward, expect marketers in the retail sector to employ Conversational AI to deeply engage with consumers and drive conversions.

Shuchi Bansal is Mint’s media, marketing and advertising editor. Ordinary Post will look at pressing issues related to all three. Or just fun stuff.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via