COP26 offers a chance to revise zero-emission targets

Working in tandem, the UNFCC and the IPCC have moved the ball along on mitigating the impacts of global warming. COP26 is important also because the US returns to the table after a gap of several years. Under President Joe Biden, the US rejoined the legally-binding Paris Agreement this February. President Biden has climate change at the top of his agenda and the US will likely play a large role in COP26. Washington had announced earlier that it planned to cut emissions at the end of this decade by 50% from 2005 levels. Under its special climate envoy John Kerry, it is likely to set a more ambitious target at COP26. The UK government recently said it wanted to cut carbon emissions by 78% by 2035, advancing its target by 15 years. Reaching these ambitious goals in developed countries will require greater electricity generation from renewable sources, wider adoption of electric cars, and the use of low-carbon heating. It will also require citizens to reduce meat and dairy consumption. China recently announced a pledge to attain net zero emissions by 2060, following a peak in emissions before 2030. China’s announcement was followed soon after by 2050 carbon neutrality goals declared by South Korea and Japan.