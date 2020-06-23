Opinion | Corona has put new forms of economic data into play

Harvard University economist Alberto Cavallo has questioned the official consumer price inflation estimates for the US for the same reason. He has build an alternative covid consumption basket based on what the average US family is spending on during the pandemic. Two items dominate the shift—an increase in the importance of groceries and a decline in the importance of fuel because of less transport. The new price index that Cavallo has constructed based on the covid consumption basket shows that consumer inflation in the US is higher than the official government estimate based on the country’s traditional consumption basket. (In another context, economists working with the Billion Prices Project at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, or MIT, had constructed an inflation index to show that Argentina was manipulating its inflation statistics earlier this decade.)