The national lockdown to contain the covid-19 outbreak is now entering its final phase. It is premature to say that things will return to normal after 3 May. On the contrary, the ugly economic and human costs of the lockdown have started to show, with stories of starvation, death and loss of income taking an increasingly serious turn. Since most households in India are engaged in informal jobs, with a substantially large segment either poor or vulnerable to poverty for lack of savings, there are limits to how much household expenditure can be managed.

Even after the lockdown is lifted, the economy will take a while to return to normalcy. The world after the lockdown will be as uncertain as the world during the lockdown. While the pandemic struck unexpectedly and at an unprecedented scale, it also has lessons for the economy, society and government that can help in dealing with its aftermath. There is much to learn from strategies adopted by other countries to deal with it. To be sure, these were framed in specific response to the degree to which each country was impacted. Opinion, therefore, is divided over what works and what does not.

But there still are many lessons that can be learnt from other strategies, including those adopted by our own state governments. Perhaps the first is on the role of state governments in responding to a national emergency like this. While the Central government has coordinated the strategy, the burden of its implementation has fallen on state governments, some of which have been in office barely for months (Maharashtra and Jharkhand, for example). Some had not even passed their annual budgets before they found themselves faced with this pandemic. There are success stories, of course, such as from Kerala, that stand out. But there are also examples from states with limited resources—such as the containment strategy of the Uttar Pradesh government in Agra, or of Rajasthan’s in Bhilwara or even that of Chhattisgarh—that have met with success and inspired others to emulate them. Many of the Centre’s initiatives have picked on these success stories. It is worth noting that many state governments succeeded despite financial limitations that were exacerbated by significant unpaid dues from the Central government, money owed on account of their share in taxes.

Kerala’s remarkable virus containment and relief work may not come as a surprise, given its better functioning public health system and its recent success in dealing with the Nipah virus epidemic. However, the state’s success also owes something to its local level decentralization, which has been a model for financial devolution and has helped focus attention on the health of the education system, thanks to a well-functioning panchayat system. The message is to strengthen local level governance with operational, financial and planning autonomy.

Another learning is the need to strengthen the public health system at the local and tertiary levels. The health secretary of Bihar’s recent lament over the slow response of the private health sector holds equally true for most other states where, despite a proliferation of private medical services, the onus of fighting the pandemic has fallen largely on the public health infrastructure, which is inadequate. Our public health apparatus has not received any major push in recent decades and needs investment to improve.

A big learning from the crisis is also the absence of social protection for the poor, informal workers in particular. This is so despite an overwhelming majority of workers being employed in the informal sector. It is also true for migrant workers, as also a majority of urban regular workers. But even where social security is provided by the law, such as for construction workers, it hardly exists on the ground. Therefore, a social safety net for all such workers is needed. Similarly, the flaws in the food security architecture, which have time and again resulted in overflowing granaries even as stomachs go empty, need to be addressed. The country’s public distribution system excludes a majority of our vulnerable population, but this shortcoming has temporarily been overcome by states such as Delhi, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan by making the system universal.

The crisis has exposed the underbelly of the Indian welfare state, but it has also shown how shortcomings can be better managed. This pandemic will end at some point, but there is no guarantee that there won’t be another. The government would do well to use these lessons for better preparedness.

Himanshu is associate professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University and visiting fellow at the Centre de Sciences Humaines, New Delhi